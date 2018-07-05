FYJC Mumbai first merit list 2018 released at mumbai.11thadmission.net

FYJC merit list: The merit list has been released today on July 7. (Source: Express photo by Sandeep Daundkar) The merit list has been released today on July 7. (Source: Express photo by Sandeep Daundkar)

FYJC merit list: The result of First Year Junior College’s (FYJC) centralised allocation’s round 1 has been released today, on July 7, at the official website, mumbai.11thadmission.net. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check the merit list the website itself. Few days back, the second merit list for admission to bifocal courses across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region was also released. This year, a total of 5,057 candidates were allotted seats in junior colleges in the second merit list announced.

FYJC merit list 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘FYJC merit list round 1′ link

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your registration number and other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the same and take a print out for future reference

Important documents required for admission

Students should note that there are certain documents which they are required to carry during the admission. They should bring their original mark sheet of class 10 or SSC exams or any equivalent recognised exam along with the original school leaving certificate. Caste certificate and Special reservation certificate are required, if applicable. Students should also keep two or three sets of photocopies for the above documents as they will be required for admission to a junior college.

