FYJC first merit list: Cut-offs drop across streams

THE FIRST merit list for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions was announced on Wednesday. Popular colleges in Mumbai have seen a drop in cut-off in the first merit list compared to last year. However, college authorities said this was expected as last year’s Class X result was an inflated one, as no board exam was held.

At the city’s most popular St Xavier’s College, the first merit list cut-off for the stream of Arts has dropped from 95.2 per cent last year to 94.2 per cent this year. At Jai Hind College, the first merit list cut-off for Arts dropped marginally from 91.6 per cent last year to 90.2 per cent this year. Accepting that there is a drop in the cut-off in the first merit list for FYJC, Dr Ashok Wadia, principal of Jai Hind College, said, “Even as there is drop, it is marginal. Comparing it with last year may not be right as Class X results then were without exams, due to the pandemic.”

At H R College, one of the top choices for Commerce students, the cut-off for the first merit list has dropped from 93.4 per cent to 93 per cent. Similarly, at R A Podar College, another popular choice for Commerce, the first merit list cut-off is 92.4 per cent, which was 92.8 per cent last year.