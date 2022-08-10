FYJC admissions: Second list out Friday, parents fret over narrow admission window

WITH THE second merit list for the First Year Junior College (Class XI) admission set to be out on August 12, and holidays lined up, parents are apprehensive their wards may face difficulties in confirming admissions till deadline of August 17.

Students have between August 13-17 to confirm their admissions on allotted seats. “But out of these five days, two are public holidays whereas one is a Sunday. This leaves us with only two days to confirm admissions on allotted seats which is not enough as the number of students will be high,” said Kiran Tare, a parent from Dahisar who is hoping his son makes it in the second merit list.

According to college administration too, the given time is not enough to complete the process. “Candidates approaching colleges to confirm admissions tend to have few documents missing…Generally, such candidates are asked to come back with the complete set of documents. With only two days now, this window of time is really narrow and it is likely to cause panic,” said the principal of a college from Andheri. In the first merit list of FYJC admissions, 1,39,651 candidates were allotted seats and 67,963 confirmed their admissions. According to colleges, the number of candidates confirming admissions will be higher in the second round.