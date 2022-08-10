FYJC admissions: Second list out Friday, parents fret over narrow admission window

August 10, 2022 11:45:23 pm
WITH THE second merit list for the First Year Junior College (Class XI) admission set to be out on August 12, and holidays lined up, parents are apprehensive their wards may face difficulties in confirming admissions till deadline of August 17.
Students have between August 13-17 to confirm their admissions on allotted seats. “But out of these five days, two are public holidays whereas one is a Sunday. This leaves us with only two days to confirm admissions on allotted seats which is not enough as the number of students will be high,” said Kiran Tare, a parent from Dahisar who is hoping his son makes it in the second merit list.
According to college administration too, the given time is not enough to complete the process. “Candidates approaching colleges to confirm admissions tend to have few documents missing…Generally, such candidates are asked to come back with the complete set of documents. With only two days now, this window of time is really narrow and it is likely to cause panic,” said the principal of a college from Andheri. In the first merit list of FYJC admissions, 1,39,651 candidates were allotted seats and 67,963 confirmed their admissions. According to colleges, the number of candidates confirming admissions will be higher in the second round.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
International media reviews Laal Singh Chaddha: Film hailed for handling its 'emotional beats tactically', Aamir Khan fails to impress
What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Trump to not answer questions in business dealings probe case
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
11,840 illegal banners removed, few cases lead to prosecution
High food inflation impacted FMCG sale volumes, says ITC chairman
CM launches course on innovation, design thinking for schoolchildren
Maharashtra Cabinet nod to hike in Metro-3 project cost
Police register abetment case four months after Aurangabad teen dies by suicide
BJP opens war room for 2023 Karnataka polls amid ‘questions’ over future of state unit president Kateel
Odesa: How is the tourist sector coping amid the war?
Bangladesh wins final ODI in Zimbabwe by 105 runs
ED’s hidden agenda to implicate me in another false case to prevent release: Elgaar accused Surendra Gadling
Two Pakistani boxers missing in Birmingham after CWG
Coast Guard airlifts 10 fishermen from turbulent sea to safety in Raigad
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shinde-BJP govt