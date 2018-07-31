FYJC admissions: Only 46% applicants secure seats after two rounds

Sources said that over one lakh candidates in MMR had not reported for admissions, despite being allotted seats in the first two rounds, as they hoped for better seats in the next round. (Express photo/Representational) Sources said that over one lakh candidates in MMR had not reported for admissions, despite being allotted seats in the first two rounds, as they hoped for better seats in the next round. (Express photo/Representational)

After two rounds of admissions to junior colleges in Mumbai, only 46 per cent applicants have secured seats so far, according to data received from the state education department. It is the lowest compared to the other five zones — Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, Nagpur and Amravati — where admissions are being held under the Centralised Admission Process (CAP).

Over 2.4 lakh candidates had applied to junior colleges in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Of them 88,431 have secured admissions. Excluding the ones who were rejected or left out of the CAP because they did not show up for admissions, the total number of admissions is less than 50 per cent of the eligible applicants. The MMR has the highest number of applicants across the six regions. In Nagpur and Amravati, 77 per cent and 72 per cent candidates have secured admissions, respectively. But the total number of applicants in these regions are significantly lower than that in MMR.

Sources said that over one lakh candidates in MMR had not reported for admissions, despite being allotted seats in the first two rounds, as they hoped for better seats in the next round. “It has worked against many students in the current scenario. Since the overall seat count has reduced, not many will get an upgrade. It is nobody’s fault but the situation is such,” said the source.

It is because of the sudden shortage of seats that many high scorers have not been allotted seats yet. They are waiting for the third merit list that is due on Tuesday. Last week, minority colleges surrendered over 6,800 in-house quota seats for CAP.

“Not many seats were added after the minority colleges were allowed to surrender seats. We are still hoping that my son will get a seat in a college of his preference in the third round,” said Sonal Sanghvi, whose son Krutharth has not been allotted seat yet despite scoring 89.67 per cent in his board exams.

