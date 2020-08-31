FYJC admissions: First merit list out, cut-off marks increase slightly

This year, a total of 2,00,020 seats are available in all the junior colleges across MMR. (Represenntational)

Cut-off marks in the first merit list for first-year junior college (FYJC) increased slightly this year from 2019 as a result of an overall improvement in Class 10 results across SSC, ICSE and CBSE boards. The admission report for round one of the centralised admission process (CAP) was released Sunday.

At HR College, the cut-off for commerce increased from 92.4 per cent last year to 93.8 per cent this year. At KC College, the cut-off for arts was 90.2 per cent this year, up from last year’s 87.86 per cent. For commerce course, the cut-off marks at the college rose from last year’s 85.8 per cent to 89.4 per cent.

At Jai Hind College, the cut-off for arts was 92.6 per cent, slightly higher from 90.8 per cent last year. For commerce, the cut-off was 92.6 per cent in the college, when last year it was 90.4 per cent.

At St Xavier’s College, there was a marginal rise in the cut-off for arts in the first merit list, from 94 per cent last year to 94.6 per cent this year. For science, it was 91.4 per cent as compared to 86.6 per cent last year.

This year, a total of 2,00,020 seats are available in all the junior colleges across MMR. While the number of applications has increased from the previous session, fewer students were allotted seats this year. Last year, of the 1,85,318 applicants, a total of 1,34,467 students were allotted seats, whereas this year, 1,17,520 students were allotted seats against the 2,12,152 applications received.

When contacted, Rajendra Ahire, Deputy Director of Education, said, “The reason for fewer allotment of seats is the set of preferences given by students. With an increase in marks this year and limited seats in popular colleges, many students have not received allotment in their preferred colleges. But it will be taken care of in the second merit list.”

