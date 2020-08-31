FYJC admissions: First list declared, over 40,000 students given allotments

Junior colleges have been asked to update the procedure for completing formalities in their log-in so that the procedure of contactless admissions can be given to students along with allotment letters. (Representational)

Over 40,000 students were given allotments to first-year junior colleges on Sunday evening as the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) committee declared the first general merit list, that is regular round I for admissions.

However, what was striking was the fact that the cut-off percentages at most top colleges rose by nearly five to 10 per cent as compared to the previous years.

The Indian Express had previously reported on the rise in the 90-plus percentage club, i.e. number of students who have scored above 90 per cent in Class X across boards. Most college principals and admission experts had predicted a rise in cut-off percentages and had advised students to choose junior colleges accordingly.

For example, at Laxmanrao Apte Junior College, the cut-off for Commerce Stream was 413 last year which jumped to 452 this year while for the Science stream last year, it was 478 marks and rose marginally to 483 this year.

At Modern College of Arts Science and Commerce, the difference was even more stark. Last year cut-offs for Science, Commerce and Arts for aided sections, which stood at 90.6, 86 and 89.4 per cent, rose to 94.8, 92 and 95 per cent respectively. At MES Garware College while the cut-off percentage for general open category seats was 474 this year for aided section, the same stood at 456 last year.

The cut-off for PB Jog Jr. College rose from 350 to 402 in Commerce general aided section while it rose from 471 to 485 in Science stream.

Meanwhile, of the 40,013 students who got allotments, maximum students belonged to the SSC board: 34,700. Of the total allotments, maximum were given for students who sought admission to Science stream (18,643 allotments out of 34,179 available seats), followed by Commerce (16,223 allotments out of 33,336 available seats).

Of these, 19,575 students have been allotted the first college of their preference and they would have to confirm their admissions by September 3, 5.30 pm. If the students allotted first preference colleges fail to confirm admissions in this round, their forms would be barred from admissions until all regular rounds of admissions are done and special round begins.

Of the 19,575 allotments, maximum were for Science faculty 8,789, followed by Commerce 7,626, Arts 2408 and 752 to vocational courses.

Of the 73,685 forms that were filled for FYJC admissions, 68,072 were eligible for the first round of which 40,013 were given allotments and 28,059 were not given any allotments.

CAP committee officials said that a mismatch in the percentage of marks obtained by the students vis a vis cut-off marks of college for that particular stream and section could be the reason for non-allotment. Officials also said that 6,227 students had already taken admission through inhouse, minority and management quota before the regular round I of admissions was allotted.

Meanwhile students who wish to confirm their admissions are advised to do so between August 31, 10 am to September 3, 5.30pm, after which the round would be closed.

Junior colleges have been asked to update the procedure for completing formalities in their log-in so that the procedure of contactless admissions can be given to students along with allotment letters.

