FYJC admissions delayed yet again, allotment list date pushed to December 28 to accommodate quota admissions

Delayed by several months over the Maratha reservation issue and the subsequent court case, first year junior college (FYJC) admissions in the state, which started a couple of weeks ago, have once again hit a roadblock. The state Education department has extended the class 11 admission schedule, yet again, by a few days. While Thursday was set to be the day for the display of allotments to junior colleges as per the first special round, the date has now been pushed to December 28.

The move followed a government notification released on Wednesday to allow SEBC (Socially and Educationally Backward Class) quota students to avail benefits of the EWS (Economically Weaker Section) category.

Till now, three regular rounds of admissions to junior colleges have been completed, with three special rounds to follow. In the first two rounds, the SEBC quota was applied, but later, when the Supreme Court put a stay on the quota, the entire admission process came to a halt for over two months. A third round of admissions took place last week, when students who earlier applied under the SEBC quota were told to fill applications in the open quota.

However, on the day when the allotment list was to be displayed for Special Round 1, the Education department has once again stalled the process and stated that SEBC quota students now have the option of either applying through the open category or the EWS category.

According to the new timeline, students have until 5 pm on December 26 to select quota and fill Part I of online application forms. By 12pm on December 27, students have to fill the choice form and the allotment list will now be released on December 28. Students can secure their admissions until December 31, and the vacancy list for the next round of admissions would be displayed on January 1.

