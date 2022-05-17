FYJC admissions delayed, registration was scheduled to start from today

The process of First Year Junior College (FYJC=Class XI) admissions which was supposed to start on Tuesday is now postponed. Students will have to wait till May 23 for the mock round to start after which the first stage of form-filling will be opened for candidates.

The centralized online admission system for FYJC, which is held for class XI admissions in a few cities of Maharashtra, has been a cause of worry due to technical glitches every year. As per the detailed schedule issued by the education department for the process, the mock round was expected to start on May 1 to go on till May 14.

On May 17, the website was going to start allowing aspiring candidates to begin registrations by filling out the first part of the form which required personal details. The second part of the form which included giving preferences of colleges was going to start after the declaration of board exam results.

However, while the state board is currently in the process of declaring results; non-state board exams continued till late a few days ago. Considering that the students from non-state board schools will miss out on practice with the mock round; the admission schedule was put on hold.

As per the new details now the mock round will start on May 23. Due to the delay in starting of the mock round, the registration process which was expected to start on May 17 is delayed too and new dates should be out soon.