FYJC admissions: CAP committee issues instructions to ensure students face no hiccups while filling forms online

Even as the filing of Part I of online forms for First Year Junior Colleges (FYJC) begins on August 1, the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) committee issued instructions to make sure no students face any hiccups in view of lack of documents.

Issuing a circular on Thursday, Meena Shendkar, head of the CAP committee in Pune, said that while filling online forms, only a copy of the online marksheet of Class X will be asked for from students.

In view of the lockdown due to Covid-19 and the subsequent restrictions, offices are operating with minimal strength, and many applications remain pending.

Keeping this in mind, the circular states that while filling online FYJC application forms, students can upload their school leaving certificate, domicile certificate, caste certificate and non-creamy layer certificate, but it should not be mandatory to do so.

However, if a student wants to avail certain common reservations, supporting documents are needed. For instance, in the case of a sports merit certificate, handicapped certificate, ex-servicemen certificate, orphan certificate, project displaced certificate, transfer orders and other such documents needed to take the common reservation benefit, they should be uploaded at the time of filling online admission forms, or a copy that says they have applied for the same certificates.

For any reasons, if students are still unable to upload documents, an undertaking should be taken from them, and a time period of three months should be given to them for submitting the same. Necessary information and forms are available on http://www.dydepune.com and pune.11thadmission.org.in.

