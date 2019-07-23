FYJC admissions: 20,601 seats allotted in 2nd round

In the ongoing admissions for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) for 2019-2020, a total of 20,601 students were allotted seats at the end of the second round, as per the merit list declared on Monday.

In all, 32,097 applications were received in the second round of admissions.

Students who are allotted seats as per the second list will need to complete the admission process before 3 pm on July 25.

Depending on the remaining number of seats, the cut-offs for the third merit list will be declared on the same day.

The cut-offs at top colleges at the end of the second round for the three streams stood as: 88.8 per cent (arts, Dr Kalmadi Shamrao High School and Junior College), 88.4 per cent (science, Abasaheb Garware College) and 76 per cent (commerce, City Pride Junior College).