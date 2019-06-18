FYJC admissions 2019: Admission process to begin for tomorrow, check schedule

FYJC admissions 2019: The online admission process for the first year junior colleges (FYJC) in Maharashtra will begin from Wednesday, June 19, 2019. The admission process will be concluded on August 3 with the special round.

FYJC Admissions 2019: Check schedule

FYJC admissions 2019: Zero Round

Advertising

The zero Round for admission to Arts, Commerce, Science streams, Bifocal subject and HSVC streams begins on June 19, 2019 and ends on June 23, 2019. In this round, candidates who have not filled Part I and Part II of the admission forms will fill both Part I and Part II and those who have filled Part I will fill Part II.

For Arts, Commerce and Science streams, candidates can apply between June 19 to June 29, up to 5 pm. The merit list for quota admissions will be declared at college level and colleges will upload the quota admission from time to time. The merit list for bifocal subject will be displayed on June 25, 2019 at 6 pm. Online admissions for Bifocal merit list are open from 11 am to 5 pm on June 26,2019 and June 27, 2019. If there are any corrections in the general merit list, they will be displayed at 11 am on July 1,2019. Corrections can be submitted to Deputy Director of Education between 10 am and 5 pm on July 2, 2019 and July 3, 2019.

READ | Slammed for removing SSC internal marks, Maharashtra hikes FYJC seats

FYJC admissions 2019: First Round

Advertising

The first general merit list will be displayed at 6 pm on July 6, 2019. General admissions for online merit list will be done between 11 am and 5 pm on July 8 and July 9, and from 11 am to 3 pm on July 10. The vacancy list and cut off of the first merit list will be published on the website at 7 pm on July 10, 2019. The process of filling Part-I and Part-II of admission forms and editing Part-II can be completed between 11 am to 5 pm on July 11 and July 12.

VIDEO | College admissions: What to do if you scored less than 80% in board exams?

FYJC admissions 2019: Second Round

The second merit list will be displayed at 6 pm on July 15, 2019. Students can take admission for the general merit list on July 16 and July 11 (between 11 am and 5 pm) and on July 17 (between 11 am to 3 pm). The vacancy list will be published on the website at 7 pm on July 18, 2019. Students can fill Part-I and Part-II of the admission forms and edit Part-II on July 19 and July 20 between 11 am and 5 pm.

FYJC admissions 2019: Third Round

The third merit list will be published on July 23, 2019 at 6 pm. Students who wish to take admission through the third general merit list can do so between 11 am to 5 pm on July 24 and July 25. Admission can also be taken on July 26 between 11 am and 3 pm. The vacant seats and cut-off for the special round will be published on July 26, 2019 at 7 pm. Students can fill both the admission forms and edit Part-II on July 27 and July 29 between 11 am to 5 pm.

FYJC admissions 2019: Special Round

A special merit list will be published on July 31, 2019 at 6 pm. Students who wish to take admission through the special list can do so on August 1 and August 2, between 11 am and 5 pm. The vacancy list will be published on the website by 10 am on August 3, 2019.

The time table for Fully Flexible Credit System (FFCS) round will be announced later. Junior colleges can start regular classes for class 11 after completing 70% of the students. Junior colleges will be permitted to surrender vacant quota seats for Management and In-House according to the instructions given on the website. Vacant quota seats for Minority Quota can be surrendered by junior colleges afte the third merit list. It is compulsory to upload admissions for Bifocal subjects including quota admissions.