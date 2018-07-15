FYJC admissions 2018: Mithibai, St. Andrew’s College release second cut off list

FYJC admissions 2018: After the second cut-off, admission for B.A programme in Mithibai College requires 94.2 per cent.(Representative image: Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) After the second cut-off, admission for B.A programme in Mithibai College requires 94.2 per cent.(Representative image: Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

FYJC admissions 2018: Mithibai College, Mumbai has released the second cut-off list for admission to First Year Junior College (FYJC). Cut-off for B.A programme stands at 94.2 per cent and for B.Com it is 90.60 per cent. Merit list has also been released by the college and all those students who find their names in the published list will have to visit the college’s official website, http://www.mithibai.ac.in and fill up the final admission form (phase 2). They will have to submit the same and then take a printout. They will have to take admission on July 16, 17 and 18.

Other colleges affiliated to the University of Mumbai, such as St. Andrews College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Ramnarain Ruia College and Sathaye College have also released their second cut-off list.

List of documents to be submitted along with the admission form:

Printed copy of college admission form (phase 2)

College pre-admission form (phase 1)

University pre-enrollment form

Class 12th original marksheet

Two self-attested copies of Class 12th marksheet, Class 10th marksheet, Class 12th leaving certificate and Aadhaar card

Proof of residence (photocopy of ration card, telephone bill, electricity bill, election card)

Original migration and two attested copies of migration/passing certificate/transfer certificate and provisional eligibility certificate (for those other than Maharashtra HSC Board)

Gap certificate (affidavit on a stamp paper of Rs 100)

One recent passport size photograph (student and parent/guardian)

The result of FYJC’s centralised allocation of round 2 was released on July 12 at the official website. The first merit list was released on July 7. As per reports, nearly 2.3 lakh candidates applied of which seats have been allotted to as many as 1.2 lakh applicants. About 50,000 seats were already filled after the round 1.

Second cut-off at St. Andrew’s College

FYBA: Open (85 per cent), Minority (69 per cent)

FYBCOM: Open (82.60 per cent), Minority (73.08 per cent)

Also, due to heavy rain in Mumbai, the deadline for the FYJC admissions was extended by a day for the second time owing to heavy rains. The education department on Tuesday allowed candidates allotted seats in the first round to confirm their admissions by Wednesday.

