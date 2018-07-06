FYJC admissions: 1.2 lakh students allotted seats in first round; cut-offs higher than last year

In the first round, around 60 per cent of the total 2.03 lakh applicants have been allotted seats. (Express photo/Representational) In the first round, around 60 per cent of the total 2.03 lakh applicants have been allotted seats. (Express photo/Representational)

A high number of top scorers has raised the cut-offs at many sought-after junior colleges in the city. The first round of seat allotment was carried out on Thursday morning when 1.2 lakh applicants were allotted seats in junior colleges in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

While last year the cut-offs had dropped significantly, this year, they have risen at several colleges. The competition is stiffer, as expected, as the number of high scorers (between 80 and 100 per cent) is much higher than last year, said principals.

“The cut-off fluctuates every year depending on factors such as how the candidates have scored and how many top scorers are applying to a college. The competition was stiffer this year,” said Tushar Desai, principal of Ruparel College in Matunga.

The cut-off for Arts at the college is 86 per cent — a rise of 3.2 per cent from last year. The cut-off for Commerce has also risen to 89.6 per cent this year from 87.57 per cent last year.

This year, a total of 16,462 candidates scored 90 per cent and above, which is much higher than last year’s 13,575 candidates. Incidentally, 74,377 of the 2.03 lakh applicants have scored above 80 per cent, which means that those scoring below 80 Per cent may not be able to make it to the top junior colleges.

An analysis of the cut-offs at some of the prominent junior colleges shows that the spike in cut-offs is more prominent in the Arts and Commerce streams, with many colleges witnessing a rise by 2-3 percentage points. Mithibai College at Vile Parle has recorded a sharp rise in cut-offs. For Arts, the cut-off rose from 83.8 per cent last year to 87.2 per cent this year and for Commerce, it is 90.3 per cent this year as opposed to 87.6 per cent last year. For Science, the cut-off is higher at 88.4 per cent.

“As expected, there is an increase in cut-offs by 3-4 per cent from last year. Many high scorers are opting for Mithibai because of its reputation and the autonomous status, making the cut-offs high,” said Rajpal Hande, principal of Mithibai.

At St Xavier’s College, Dhobi Talao, which is sought after by Arts aspirants, the cut-off is almost the same as last year at 94.2 per cent.

For admission to the Arts course at KC College, Churchgate, the minimum marks required in the first round are 425 and for the same course at Jai Hind, the cut off is 449 marks.

In the first round, around 60 per cent of the total 2.03 lakh applicants have been allotted seats. Of these, 35,787 were allotted seats in colleges they had marked as their first preference. Such students will have to confirm their admissions or they stand to lose their chance in the following rounds. They will be allowed only in the last round.

All those allotted seats in round one have to confirm their admissions by July 9.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App