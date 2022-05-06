FYJC admission process delayed, mock round yet to start

THE ADMISSION process of first year junior college (FYJC) is facing delays, as the mock round for students that was scheduled to begin from May 1 has still not started.

Following the admission schedule released by the Directorate of Education, many applicants tried to access the centralised online system of the FYJC admission. But they found that the registration process link on the website was not active.

When contacted, Director of Education (Secondary) Mahesh Palkar, said, “Currently, board exams are going on for CBSE students. They will not be able to begin the registration process. Moreover… there is a possibility that Maharashtra state board results may be announced earlier. All the aspects are under consideration before the process actually begins.” The Directorate had issued the FYJC admission schedule last month. As per that time-table, the online registration process for admissions, which includes the first part of the form-filling process, is scheduled to begin from May 17. This includes filling details of the candidates. The second part of the form, which includes filling marks of the students and preferences of colleges for admissions, is scheduled to start after announcement of Class X result. The mock round was scheduled from May 1 to 14 for candidates’ practice.

The directorate has faced criticism from parents and schools for its belated realisation that results of different boards will be released at different times.