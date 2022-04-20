FYJC admission 2022: Application process to begin from May 17

The online application process for admission to First Year Junior College (FYJC, or Class 11) will begin on May 17. A tentative schedule has been announced.

The mock registration round will begin in May. “This round is aimed at providing practice to candidates for the online registration process. The idea is to avoid mistakes in the final process,” said an officer from the Directorate of Education (Secondary) which regulates the Common Admissions Process for FYJC. The mock round will be held between May 1 and 14.

After the mock round, part I of the form-filling process will begin on May 17 wherein candidates fill their details, until Class X result are declared. Part II of the form, where candidates have to submit their college-preferences, will be opened after the class X results are out. According to the tentative admission schedule issued by Director of Education (Secondary) Mahesh Palkar, candidates will have to complete Part II within five days from the declaration of result.

The Mumbai division has also declared a mandatory training schedule for school principals who also have to appoint one official from the school who will be responsible for FYJC admission-related tasks. The training, as provided by Deputy Director of Education Sandeep Sangave, will begin from April 20 and nine separate sessions will be held. The sessions will continue till April 27.