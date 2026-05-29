FYJC 11th Admission 2026 Maharashtra: Websites to check allotment list

Maha FYJC 2026 admissions: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be announcing the Allotment List for CAP Round 1 for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions at 11 am on their official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in. Since the state board has not yet distributed the original mark sheets, junior colleges should not make the mark sheets and school leaving certificate mandatory while deciding the admission of students, a statement on the FYJC portal said.

LIVE UPDATES | FYJC CAP 1 allotment list releasing today

CAP Round 1 allotment list to be published on May 29, 11 am (Image: mahafyjcadmissions.in) CAP Round 1 allotment list to be published on May 29, 11 am (Image: mahafyjcadmissions.in)

As per the Board, the admission process for (Centralised Admission Process) CAP and Quota Round 1 will begin on May 29 at 11 am and continue till June 3, 2026 at 6 pm. Schools will contact eligible students for admissions after which they will be required to visit the school and confirm their admission. The institutions will then approve the admission after verifying the documents. As per the updated schedule, the second round schedule and the vacancies will be announced on June 5, 2026. For more information on FYJC admission, CAP rounds, courses and other details, students can check IE Education portal.