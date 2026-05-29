FYJC 11th Admission 2026 Maharashtra: Websites to check allotment list

Maha FYJC 2026 admissions: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be announcing the Allotment List for CAP Round 1 for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions at 11 am on their official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in. Since the state board has not yet distributed the original mark sheets, junior colleges should not make the mark sheets and school leaving certificate mandatory while deciding the admission of students, a statement on the FYJC portal said.
LIVE UPDATES | FYJC CAP 1 allotment list releasing today
As per the Board, the admission process for (Centralised Admission Process) CAP and Quota Round 1 will begin on May 29 at 11 am and continue till June 3, 2026 at 6 pm. Schools will contact eligible students for admissions after which they will be required to visit the school and confirm their admission. The institutions will then approve the admission after verifying the documents. As per the updated schedule, the second round schedule and the vacancies will be announced on June 5, 2026. For more information on FYJC admission, CAP rounds, courses and other details, students can check IE Education portal.
Three standard rounds, one ‘open to all’ round, and a unique fifth phase for girls will comprise the admissions procedure. It is recommended that students follow the guidelines when completing the registration procedure. As of right now, two timetables have been announced: one for the “zero round,” which covers admissions under management, in-house quota, and minority, and another for the first CAP Round, which covers ordinary admissions. Periodically, updated schedules will be announced. All information will be updated on the official website at mahafyjcadmissions. Additionally, students can contact the helpdesk at 8530955564 with any questions they may have about First Year Junior College admissions.
The online CAP for FYJC admissions has been expanded for all junior colleges in the state since the previous academic year. Students were given the opportunity to complete Part 1 of the form starting on April 10, 2026, for the academic year 2026–2027. According to data provided by the Director of School (Secondary) Education, who oversees FYJC admissions, about 8 lakh pupils had already finished filling out Part 1 of the form prior to the SSC results being announced on May 8.