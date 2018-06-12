FYJC Admission 2018: Students can fill Part II of online admission forms from June 13

The first merit list for bifocal seats would be published on June 21, at 11 am. (Representational Image) The first merit list for bifocal seats would be published on June 21, at 11 am. (Representational Image)

After making students wait for two days, the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) committee on Monday released the schedule for the first-year junior college (FYJC) admission process. According to the schedule, Part II of the online form for FYJC can be filled up from June 13.

Students willing to take admissions to the bifocal courses can fill up the online forms from June 13 to 18, between 11 am and 5 pm. The first merit list for bifocal seats would be published on June 21, at 11 am. By 5pm on June 22, students who have been allotted seats would have to confirm admissions by paying fees following which on June 23, junior colleges would declare vacant seats. The same day, the option (Part II) form would once again be made available for students until June 25 to select seats for the second round of bifocal admissions.

On June 28, the CAP committee would declare the second round of allotments for bifocal seats and the admissions would have to be closed by June 29. Students willing to apply for seats in Arts Science or Commerce courses can fill up the option forms between June 13 and June 25. On June 29th, the general merit list would be declared but it would not be the list of allotment of seats for candidates. If students find any errors in their details, like names and marks, they have to notify the CAP committee.

After the required corrections are carried out, the CAP committee would declare the first merit list by 11am on July 5 and students who have been allotted seats have to confirm their admissions by July 9. Students allotted the first college of their choice cannot opt for another round.

The second merit list would be declared by July 13 and students would have the next few days to confirm their admissions. The third and fourth general merit lists would be declared on July 23 and 29, respectively. Students willing to take admissions to bifocal courses, but not allotted a seat in the previous two rounds, will get another chance from August 1 to 4.

As far as quota admissions — management and in-house — are concerned, the admissions would take place in the zero round, along with bifocal admissions, before the merit list for the general courses is declared.

CAP committee declared that once 70 per cent of the admissions are complete, junior colleges can start taking regular lectures. For those students who take late admissions in junior colleges, extra classes would have to be conducted.

