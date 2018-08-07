FYJC 4th merit list released at mumbai.11thadmission.net, pune.11thadmission.net

FYJC 4th merit list released FYJC 4th merit list released

FYJC 4th merit list: The fourth merit list of First Year Junior College’s (FYJC) has been released at mumbai.11thadmission.net and pune.11thadmission.net. The admission process will be over by August 9. Over 2.4 lakh candidates had applied to junior colleges in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Of them 88,431 have secured admissions. Excluding the ones who were rejected or left out of the CAP because they did not show up for admissions, the total number of admissions is less than 50 per cent of the eligible applicants.

In Nagpur and Amravati, 77 per cent and 72 per cent candidates have secured admissions, respectively. But the total number of applicants in these regions are significantly lower than that in MMR.

FYJC 4th merit list 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘FYJC merit list round 3′ link

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your registration number and other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the same and take a print out for future reference

The first merit list was released on July 7. As per reports, nearly 2.3 lakh candidates applied of which seats have been allotted to as many as 1.2 lakh applicants. About 50,000 seats are already filled after the round 1. Students can check the vacancy list and cut off of the first merit list on the website.

