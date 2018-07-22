FYJC 2nd merit list: Huge vacancies, but many high-scorers yet to get into colleges of their choice

Students and parents outside a college on Saturday. (Express photo by Karma Sonam Bhutia) Students and parents outside a college on Saturday. (Express photo by Karma Sonam Bhutia)

MANY HIGH-SCORERS have not been allotted seats in the second merit list for the first year junior college admissions even though many minority and in-house quota seats remain vacant, according to the seat matrix released by the Education Department Saturday.

Many applicants, who had scored above 85 per cent, missed out on the sought-after colleges such as Mithibai, KC and HR College after their quota seats (minority, in-house and management) were left out of the online admission process after a high court order.

These seats will only be available to students after all the four rounds of online admission are over.

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court had on July 16 asked the government to return all the vacant quota seats — minority (50 per cent), management (20 per cent) and in-house (5 per cent) — to the college, which could admit students to these seats at their levels. Any vacant quota seats would be added to the Central Admission Process only at the end of the online admission process.

In KC College, no second merit list was announced. The new seat matrix shows that there are 111 seats in the Arts stream, 132 in Commerce (aided), 127 in Commerce (unaided) and 128 in the Science stream. Similarly, there are 404 seats in Commerce stream at Mithibai under the Minority quota and 41 in the Management quota.

At the Nirmala Memorial Foundation College at Thakur Complex, a whopping 1,094 seats are vacant in the minority quota. Students and parents are, meanwhile, worried that they will lose out on these seats if the admission is done as per first-come-first-serve basis.

“What if someone scoring lower than my son gets to the college before we do? My son will lose the admission at Jai Hind despite scoring well above the cut-off marks,” said Madhu Palrecha, a parent, whose son Siddharth has scored 90.4 per cent in Class X exam.

However, Suvarna Kharat, Deputy Secretary, school education, said that candidates would be allowed to change their preferences before the third merit list comes out. “We have released the seat matrix and students can look at the vacancies and change their preferences,” said Kharat.

Applicants will, however, have to consider only those vacancies that are in the general, sports, ex-servicemen, orphan categories while marking their preferences, even though most vacancies are in minority, management and in-house quota.

