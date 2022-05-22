Funds dipping, Lonavala residential school offering IB curriculum closed down

The Cathedral Vidya School (CVSL) in Lonavala, a residential IB (International Baccalaureate) World School, which also offers Cambridge IGCSE curriculum, has shut down. The teaching and non-teaching staff and parents were informed on Saturday via an email from the management that it is no longer financially viable to continue operations.

This comes at a time when the students were set to resume classes from Monday. While most IB and Cambridge IGCSE schools in Maharashtra begin academic year in June-July, CVSL starts its new session in May and goes into vacation from June-end to August, as it rains heavily in Lonavala.

The announcement titled ‘Winding Down of Cathedral Vidya School Lonavala’ issued by Vineet Nayyar, executive vice-chairman, said: “The last two years of pandemic have brought with them extremely challenging times. Various residential schools across India have faced unreasonable amounts of operation strain resulting in great financial difficulties. CVSL being no exception, conducted multiple rounds of deliberations, planning and leadership discussions for ensuring continuity and viability. However, due to the inability of CVSL to become a financially viable entity, the management of CVSL had to take the decision to wind down the operations. This decision will be effective as of current date and the academic year of 2021-22 will be the last academic year.”

As parents now have to start looking for alternatives, the school management is confident that other IB and Cambridge IGCSE schools will admit the students. However, most IB and Cambridge IGCSE schools in Mumbai and around have completed their admission process for the 2022-23 academic year in January.

“The school principal will also make efforts to talk to principals and managements of other schools to see that the children are accommodated,” said Vineet, adding that almost all exams from the previous academic year are over and results have been declared for lower grades. He said, “Only one exam of Class X Cambridge board is pending and the school will ensure that children appear for it.”

Reva Nayyar, from the board of governance of CVSL, said, “The school started suffering losses about three years ago. Not many admissions were conducted. Also, parents stopped sending their children during the pandemic. We faced difficulties in getting new admissions even after appointing agents and advertising.”