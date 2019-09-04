Fund crunch holds up Science City trip for Punjab govt school students

Five months of the current academic session have already lapsed, but educational trips of the students of government schools under the ‘Mukh Manti Vigyan Yatra’ scheme — an annual affair since February 2016 — are yet to take place this year. So far, Punjab government has neither released any funds on its own nor has it received any funds from the Centre for the trips.

Students of Class 9 and 10 are taken to the science city in these trips. The scheme aims at inculcating scientific temper among the students of government schools and to improve the IQ level about science.

Till last year, Punjab government was paying transportation charges of government students, while the ticket money was availed from the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) under Samagraha Siksha Scheme later.

At a recent meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary that had officials of Education Department and the Science City present, the matter of ‘Vigyan Yatra’ was raised. “The Chief Secretary asked the Education Department to start these trips,” said a senior officer in the Education Department.

He added that Punjab was lagging behind in getting funds from MHRD for the trips. “Punjab government should also take up the matter with MHRD, which has been releasing money for these trips in the previous years,” said Education Department sources.

Information from Education Department revealed that last year the MHRD had released funds to the state which had organised trips of around two lakh students of government schools to the Science City, Jung-E-Azadi, a museum of freedom struggle located in Jalandhar, and Virasat-e-Khalsa at Anandpur Sahib.

Over the last three years, ever since this Yatra began, around 4.50 students of Class 9-10 from government schools have visited Science City including maximum 1.50 lakh in the year 2017.

Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said,”Last year we got Rs 5 crore from the MHRD for these trips and equal grant of Rs 5 crore was spent by the state government for the transportation purpose under which 2.25 lakh students of the government schools were taken to Science City under Vigyaan Yatra and to the Jung-E-Azadi, but this year MHRD has reduced this amount from Rs 5 crore to just Rs 44 lakh and with that we can only take 11,000 students on such trips.”

He added: “We are taking up the case with MHRD again and also the amount of Rs 5 crore kept by state government for transportation purpose will also be utilised for arranging these trips.”

Around Rs 400 expenditure is estimated per students, including their ticket, transportation and food charges, out of which Rs 200 per student is given by the MHRD for such educational excursion.

Sources in the transport department revealed that the state education department has yet to pay around Rs 1.5 crore to the transport department, which had arranged students’ transportation to Science city and Jung-E Azadi last year. Former Education Minister Dr Daljit Singh Cheema, during whose tenure Vigyan Yatra was launched, said: “State government should release money on its own for these educational trips with immediate effect.”