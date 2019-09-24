FTII students stage protest against changes in Academic Council rules

STUDENTS of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) staged a protest in front of the institute’s main gate on Monday demanding that changes made in Academic Council (AC) of the institute be revoked. Students have alleged that the changes made in the AC rules have stripped down the power of student members of the council and also removed heads of various departments (HoDs) from AC.

A group of students held placards and shouted slogans in front of the main gate on Monday. They said the FTII’s current administration has taken several decisions pertaining to constitution and working of the Academic Council — the body which earlier included two students’ union representatives, HoDs of all the departments and a few members from the Governing Council (GC) of the institute — making it a “pawn” in the hands of the administration.

In 2016, the GC headed by Gajendra Chauhan had decided that student members of AC would not be allowed to participate in discussions on a number of issues, including syllabus, fees and discipline. In the recent meeting of GC held a month ago, it was decided to remove HoDs on the pretext that instead of deliberating on their concerns in the meeting, they should discuss those with the respective deans, who will raise the pertinent issues in the AC meeting.

“We have repeatedly requested the chairman and governing council to give back our rights… We have been relying on HoDs to raise the issues pertaining to academics. But last week, we got to know that they too have been removed. What this means that in AC, deliberations on key issues will be held by members of administration. This will only worsen the situation for students who are already troubled by conscientiously increasing fees and motivated disciplinary action,” said Rajashri Mazumdar, general-secretary, FTII students’ association.