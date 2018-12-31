FTII, SRFTI joint entrance test to be held on Feb 24

Applications to film and television courses at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata, for academic year 2019-20 are now being accepted. Candidates will have to make a single application and appear for a Joint Entrance Test (JET) on February 24. Those who clear it will be invited for the next stages of selection at the respective institutes. This is the second time that both institutes will conduct the entrance test jointly.

Although it was planned that the two institutes will host the JET every alternate year, the FTII, which hosted the first JET, will also conduct the second one. The 2018 JET was taken by 5,293 aspirants across the country for 11 courses at FTII and 12 courses at SRFTI in film, television and new media fields.

According to sources, officials from the FTII and SRFTI held a meeting in November 2018 where they decided that FTII will conduct the second JET “in order to maintain continuity and improve quality” and because it had gained experience by conducting the first JET. JET 2019 will be a three-hour-long written test consisting of objective type and descriptive questions and will be conducted at 26 centres across India.

Based on the JET 2019 score, the FTII and SRFTI will send call letters to candidates for the second stage of the selection process. The JET 2019 registration fees, to be paid online, is Rs 1,250 for SC, ST and PwD category candidates and Rs 4,000 for all other categories of candidates. For the courses that are offered by both institutes, a candidate needs to pay registration fee only once, and he/she will be considered for admission to both institutes.

Candidates can apply online at https://applyadmission.net/jet2019/. The last date for applying online is January 31.