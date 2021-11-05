scorecardresearch
Friday, November 05, 2021
FTII SRFTI JET 2021: Application window now open, here’s how to apply

The entrance exam is scheduled to be held on December 18 and 19, 2021. The last date to apply for JET is December 2, 2021.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
November 5, 2021 6:46:27 pm
FTII, FTII pune, Film and Television Institute of India, FTII installation-cum-exhibition, FTII camera installed, pune news, indian expressThe candidates can download the FTII JET 2021 admit cards from December 8-17. File.

The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata, have opened the application window for the Joint Entrance Test (JET). The entrance exam is scheduled to be held on December 18 and 19, 2021. The last date to apply for JET is December 2, 2021. Candidates can apply online at applyjet2021.in.

The minimum educational qualification required to be eligible to apply for all courses except art direction and production design is a bachelor’s degree or equivalent in any discipline.

At the time of registration, the candidates have to select any three test cities as per their preference from the drop-down menu. After the last date of registration, candidates will be allotted one among the 3 preferred cities. The candidates can download the admit cards from December 8-17.

The first stage in this selection process is an all India level examination i.e Joint Entrance Test, 2021 (JET 2021), which is a written test of three hours duration consisting of objective type and subjective questions and will be conducted in 26 cities across India. Based on the JET 2021 score of the candidates, SRFTI and FTII will shortlist the candidates for the Second Stage of the selection process and thereafter, on successful accomplishment of all the requisites, finally admit students in their full-time regular programmes for the academic year 2021.

