FTII, SRFTI JET 2020: Jammu and Kashmir candidates can fill form offline

FTII, SRFTI JET 2020: The students from Jammu and Kashmir who want to appear in the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Pune, and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2020 can now fill the application form offline. The arrangements for the offline applications have been made in coordination with Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages.

The hard copies of the application forms are available at the office of J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) Lalmandi, Srinagar, as per reports. The candidates need to submit the application form and fees till January 31, 2020.

The online application process will be closed on January 31. The JET entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 15 and 16, 2020.

The admit card will be available online from Wednesday, February 5, 2020. The candidates can download the admit card through the website- applyadmission.net/jet2020.

Based on the JET 2019 score, the FTII and SRFTI will send call letters to candidates for the second stage of the selection process. The JET 2019 registration fees, to be paid online, is Rs 1,250 for SC, ST and PwD category candidates and Rs 4,000 for all other categories of candidates.

For the courses that are offered by both institutes, a candidate needs to pay registration fee only once, and he/she will be considered for admission to both institutes.

