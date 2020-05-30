FTII offers online film appreciation course by award-winning director Arunaraje Patil

The application process will close on June 2, 6 pm (Representational image) The application process will close on June 2, 6 pm (Representational image)

The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) has introduced a short-term course on ‘online film appreciation’. The course will be taught by Arunaraje Patil who is a film director, producer, film editor, screenwriter, and winner of five national awards. The application process is on and will be closed by June 2 at ftii.ac.in.

The course will be 24 days long and will be held six days a week from Monday to Friday. The course will be held in two live interactive sessions from 11 am to 1 pm and 5 pm to 6 pm. The course will be held through Google Classroom and Google Meet. A total of 50 candidates will be shortlisted to join the course.

Anyone who has cleared class 12 level of education and is 18 years or above in age can apply for the course. Participants will be selected on the basis of information and Statement of Purpose (SOP) provided in the application form. All candidates who have 90 per cent of attendance will be certified.

FTII online course: How to apply

Step 1: Go to ftii.ac.in

Step 2: Click on “FTII online”, click on “online film appreciation course”

Step 3: Read the notice click ‘apply online’ at end of it

Step 4: Fill form and submit

FTII online course: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 9000 and an application fee of Rs 800. For international students, the course fee will be Rs 27,00 and application fee of Rs 2,400

The course will teach about the basic introduction to the theoretical study of the art and history of film and the development of cinema as a medium of art and communication, claims FTII. It will also teach the learner about layers of the narratives in the different genres, conceptual areas of the language of cinema like time and space, genres, film movement among others.

