FTII offers online course on ‘appreciation of Indian cinema’

The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune is offering a short-term online evening course on ‘Appreciation of Indian Cinema.’ The application process is on at ftii.ac.in and will be closed on August 18. The course will be held from August 31 to September 18 from 7 to 9 pm.

The selection will be on a first-come-first-serve basis. A total of 50 participants will be selected for the course. It will be delivered in English. Anyone who has passed at least class 12 class can apply this course. The course will be delivered through Google classroom and online literacy is required for it.

All participants would be given participation e-certificates on the successful completion of the course. A minimum of 90 per cent attendance is mandatory. The course will be taught by Karan Bali – who is an FTII alumnus and makes documentary movies, his latest being ‘An American in Madras’. A course fee Rs 6,500 will be applicable. For foreign nationals, the fee will be Rs 19,500.

The course would be a journey of the evolution of Indian cinema from when India first became aware of moving images on July 7, 1896 to the present day. Highlights include an exploration of current trends, regional cinema perspectives, the world of Indian documentary, silent era and foundation of the industry, the rise of multiplexes, and Indie cinema among others.

FTII offers several courses online. One of the currently running courses includes a foundation course in video editing, cinema and role of the critic. Another course on the basic orientation of sound in cinema which will begin from August 22 and advanced course in appreciation of documentary films will begin from August 21.

