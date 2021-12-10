FTII JET 2021 admit card released, exam to be held on December 18-19

The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune has released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2021. The hall tickets for the entrance exam can be downloaded from the official website- ftii.ac.in.

The entrance exam is scheduled to be held on December 18 and 19, 2021. The entrance exam of Group A will be conducted on December 18 from 2 pm to 5 pm, while the entrance exam of Group B is to be held on December 19 from 9 am to 12 noon, while Group C from 2 pm to 5 pm.

How to download FTII JET 2021 hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website- ftii.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, “Admissions: Joint Entrance Test 2021 – Registrations Closed”.

Step 3: Click on the link that reads, “Click Here to Download Admit Card”.

Step 4: Submit your application number and date of birth.

Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen, download the admit card

The first stage in this selection process is an all India level examination i.e Joint Entrance Test, 2021 (JET 2021), which is a written test of three hours duration consisting of objective type and subjective questions and will be conducted in 26 cities across India.

Based on the JET 2021 score of the candidates, SRFTI and FTII will shortlist the candidates for the Second Stage of the selection process and thereafter, on successful accomplishment of all the requisites, finally admit students in their full-time regular programmes for the academic year 2021.