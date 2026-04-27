FTII exam cancelled at a Delhi centre after few students allegedly entered strong room

In an emergency meeting with the examination agency and the centre incharge, the FTII administration decided to cancel the examination for candidates in that specific building (File)

The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) administration on Sunday cancelled its entrance examination at a centre in Delhi after a few students allegedly entered the strong room and manhandled the staff, official sources said. Exams at all other centres proceeded peacefully, they said.

The matter will be investigated to identify the exact cause and chronology of events, the sources said on the cancellation.

During the first shift of the FTII’s entrance examination at the said centre in Delhi, a delay in paper distribution in one building led to a law and order issue. A few candidates allegedly entered the strong room and manhandled the staff, they said.