FT Rankings Masters in Management 2020: Five Indian B-schools in global top 100, IIM-A best in country

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Ahmedabad has become the top-ranking B-school in the country, according to the Financial Times Masters in Management 2020 ranking. IIM-A has got 20th position followed by IIM-Calcutta at rank 21. There are a total of five Indian institutes in the international top 100. Apart from IIM-Ahmedabad, Bangalore, and Calcutta which are top ranking B-schools in India, IIM-Udaipur and SP Jain Institute have also grabbed seats in the top management schools internationally.

Even though Indian institutes have achieved good ranks but their performance has gone down as against last year. Last year’s top-ranking Indian School — IIM-C was at rank 17 followed by IIM-A at rank 21. IIM-C has toppled down to rank 21 and second-best Indian B-School. This year only five institutes are ranked by FT Ranking. Last year IIM-Indore was at rank 81.

The best management institute this year was Switzerland’s University of St Gallen with its MA in strategy and International Management. At second spot was HEC Paris with a Master in Management course. While the top two ranks remain the same as last year. In 2019, Essec Business school and London Business School jointly shared rank 3, however, this year Essec has taken over London and got ranked third while LBS is at rank four. France and the UK both had three countries each in the top 10 and none from the USA.

Here are the global top 10 –

Rank 1: University of St Gallen

Rank 2: HEC Paris

Rank 3: Essec Business School

Rank 4: London Business School

Rank 5: Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University

Rank 6: ESCP Business School

Rank 7: Stockholm School of Economics

Rank 8: Università Bocconi/SDA Bocconi

Rank 10: Imperial College Business School

Top entries from India are –

Rank 20: IIM-A

Rank 21: IIM-C

Rank 36: SP Jain Institute of Management, Bangalore

Rank 36: IIM-B

Rank 72-IIM-Udaipur

