FT Rankings 2020 EMBA 2020: ISB’s PGPMAX best in India, only two Indian B-schools in top 100

Only two Indian B-schools have secured places in the recently announced Financial Times Executive MBA (EMBA) ranking 2020. Among Indian B-schools, the PGP in Management for Senior Executive (PGPMAX) offered by the Indian School of Business (ISB) is rated as the best course. ISB is ranked 1 in India and 53rd globally. The second position from India is taken by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore at 95th place globally with its PGP in enterprise management course.

India’s best course, ISB’s PGPMAX is a 15-month global executive MBA level programme for senior executives and business owners with a minimum of 10 years of experience. The institute claims that the course is “specially designed for experienced working professionals with 10-20 years of experience and is delivered in a modular format to fit their busy schedules. Top-notch faculty, world-class curriculum, exceptional peer group, and international immersions make ISB’s PGPMAX a much-sought-after programme for senior executives.”

Globally, the top rank is secured by Kellogg/HKUST Business School, Hongkong followed by Ceibs, China, and HEC Paris. Here is the list of global 10 EMBA courses –

Rank 1: Kellogg/HKUST Business School

Rank 2: Ceibs

Rank 3: HEC Paris

Rank 4: Trium: HEC Paris/ LSE. NYU

Rank 5: Tsinghua University/Insead

Rank 6: Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Rank 7: ESCP Business School

Rank 8: Iese Business school

Rank 9: Insead

Rank 10 EMBA-Global Asia: Columbia/HKU/LBS

“The rankings not just highlight the relevance of the PGPMAX programme but also the importance of an Executive MBA for the working professionals. It becomes more critical for the experienced executives to equip and brace themselves up to be ahead of the curve with the current circumstances. The need of the hour is to reinvent and gear up to meet uncertainties & looming challenges,” said Rajendra Srivastava, Dean, ISB.

In recently announced FT ranking, IIM-A was ranked as top B-school in India.IIM-A has got 20th position followed by IIM-Calcutta at rank 21 globally in Financial Times Masters in Management 2020 ranking.

