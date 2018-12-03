FT Business School ranking 2018: IIM Ahmedabad top B-school in India, 4th in Asia Pacific

FT Asia-Pacific Business School ranking 2018: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad has emerged as the top B-school in India, according to the Financial Times Ranking 2018. Lead by IIM-A, Indian B-schools have secured three slots in top 25 positions across the Asia-Pacific region. The IIM Bangalore has dropped two positions from last year and has got the 8th slot in Asia Pacific region this year followed by the IIM Calcutta at the 13th spot, a rise of one position from last year. The only private institute from the country, the Indian School of Business (ISB) has also fallen one rank down to secure 17th position this year.

China continued to dominate the B-school rankings this year as well. The Land of Dragons not only secured the slot of top B-school in Asia region with Shanghai Jiao Tong University: Antai but has also got maximum number of entries in the top 25 B-school lists with 11 Chinese B-schools on the list. The Shanghai institution, according to FT Ranking, was the only Asian school in this top tier in terms of MBA ranking.

FT Ranking top 10 B-schools in Asia

Rank University #1 Shanghai Jiao Tong University: Antai, China #2 Ceibs, China #3 National University of Singapore Busines School, Singapore #4 Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, India #5 HKUST Business School, China #6 Singapore Management University: Lee Kong Chian #7 Nanyang Business School, NTU, Singapore #8 IIM-Bangalore, India #9 University of Hong Kong, China #10 Tongji University School of Economics and Management, China

The two-year Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) by the IIM Calcutta was ranked third in the region followed by IIM Bangalore at fourth rank.