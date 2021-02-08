Five Indian colleges in top 100, ISB offers best course in country: FT Global MBA ranking 2021

FT Global MBA ranking 2021: The Indian School of Business (ISB) is ranked as the best institute in India by the Financial Times’ Global MBA rankings which lists the top 100 MBA courses offered across the world. ISB has taken the 23rd spot across the globe. A total of five institutes from India have been ranked among the best 100 MBA colleges in the world. Apart from ISB, the rest of the representations from India are from the IIMs.

Globally, Insead — based in France and Singapore — is ranked as the top B-school followed by London Business School, and the University of Chicago: Booth. Even as European colleges have got the top places, it’s the US-based institutes which have continued to retain their dominance over the ranking index. A total of 9 out of the top 20 institutes are from the US.

Here’s the list of top B-schools in India –

Rank 23: Indian School of Business

Rank 35: IIM Bangalore

Rank 44: IIM Calcutta

Rank 48: IIM Ahmedabad

Rank 94: IIM Indore

Top 10 in the world –

Rank 1: Insead

Rank 2: London Business School

Rank 3: University of Chicago: Booth

Rank 4: Iese Business School

Rank 5: Yale School of Management

Rank 6: Northwestern University: Kellogg

Rank 7: Ceibs

Rank 8: HEC Paris

Rank 9: Duke University: Fuqua

Rank 10: Dartmouth College: Tuck

The ranking is calculated based on the salaries drawn by the alumni three years after graduation, quality of research, value for money, among others. This year, Harvard, Stanford, and Wharton have suspended participation.