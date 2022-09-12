scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

IIM-Bangalore rated best in India, University of St Gallen tops list: FT B-school Rankings 2022

Switzerland's University of St Gallen has achieved the top rank, followed by HEC Paris and the Netherlands' Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University at second and third rank respectively.

IIM-B, IIM Bangalore, SPJIMR, Business school rankimgs, FT rankingsIIM-Bangalore is followed by the SP Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) at the 44th rank. (File image)

Only two Indian institutes have been able to mark their presence in the top 50 business schools across the world, according to the FT Masters in Management Ranking 2022 released Sunday. While Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore has been ranked as the country’s best business school at 31 position in the worldwide rankings, SP Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) has bagged the 44th rank.

Read |6 IIMs in top 10 management colleges, IIM-Ahmedabad retains top position: NIRF Rankings 2022

Not in the top 50, however, five other Indian business schools have been able to achieve a rank in the list of top 100 B-schools around the world. In this list after SPJIMR is the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow at 64, IIM Udaipur at 81, IIM Indore at 89, NMIMS Mumbai, School of Business Management at 96th and the International Management Institute New Delhi at 97th rank.

There is a decline in Indian institutes’ ranking this year as in 2021, IIM Ahmedabad had got the fifth position, followed by SPJIMR at 12th, IIM Udaipur at 16th, IIM Bangalore at 23, IIM Lucknow at 40 and IIM Indore at the 53rd rank.

Also read |Over half the MBA institutes have 'zero' research papers to their credit, reveals NIRF 2022

In terms of overall rankings, Switzerland’s University of St Gallen has achieved the top rank, followed by HEC Paris and the Netherlands’ Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University at second and third rank respectively.

Sweden’s Stockholm School of Economics and France’s ESCP Business School ranked fourth and fifth in the world rankings this time. The rest of the top 10 had Essec Business School, London Business School, University College Dublin: Smurfit, EMLyon Business School and ESMT Berlin, respectively.

To be eligible for FT rankings, a school should be accredited or have an affiliation with an AACSB or Equis accredited organisation. It should also have a programme that has been running for at least three or four years, and it must have graduated its first class at least three years before the ranking publication date.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 04:23:34 pm
