From UCEED to CEED: What design aspirants should prepare for

— Gaurav Goel

Every year, thousands of candidates sit for national-level entrance exams for undergraduate and postgraduate admission to design programmes. This year, IIT Bombay will conduct the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2027 and the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2027 on January 17.

Both UCEED and CEED reward how candidates see, reason, and respond, not just how well they draw. Here is what each exam requires, and how to prepare.

Most students and parents I speak with assume UCEED is a drawing exam. It’s a reasonable guess for a design test. The numbers tell a different story, though; only 50 of the 300 marks are for sketching. The rest is about how you see things, reason through them, and respond.

What the paper actually asks

UCEED has two parts. Part A is a two-hour computer-based test covering visualisation, spatial reasoning, observation, logical reasoning, language, and awareness of design and society. Part B is one hour, with two questions on paper: one on sketching, one on design aptitude. What often gets missed is that Part B is checked only if you clear the Part A cut-off. The objective section is the gate. I would never advise anyone to spend months on shading while ignoring it.

Build the visual mind early

Look at a bottle or a chair and imagine it from above, then from behind. Fold a sheet of paper, guess the shape, then check. Make cubes and rotate them in your head. None of this needs a classroom. In my experience, 20 minutes a day beats a weekend of cramming, and the same goes for reasoning puzzles and patterns.

Treat mocks as feedback, not scores

The seven participating institutes had about 245 B.Des seats in the last cycle, so small margins decide a lot. Timed mocks help, but the real learning happens in the review. Why did the wrong option look right? Part A has negative marking too, so blind guessing costs you. I would always back five mocks studied properly over 15 attempts and forgotten.

Get curious about everyday things

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Make it a habit to pick one product a day. How is it made? What does each part do? Where does it let the user down? Design rarely has a single right answer, and the first idea is seldom the best one.

Start before Class 12

Many students discover design late and try to build in a few months what takes longer. One must encourage students to begin in Class 10 or 11, with sketching and observation, which takes the pressure off. Exposure first. Intensity can come later.

I tell every aspirant this: a student who already notices how things are made, and wonders how they could work better, is closer to design than they think.

For those who continue to a postgraduate degree, the exam changes but the mindset doesn’t. CEED asks a harder version of the same question: what did you notice, and why does it matter?

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Every CEED aspirant has a three-year degree or diploma behind them, or is about to finish one. Some come from design or architecture, others from engineering, commerce, or somewhere else entirely. The route matters less than you’d think.

At M.Des level, the question behind the exam is simple: what did you notice, and why does it matter?

Move from answers to approach

Evaluators look at how you think. Understand the problem, explore more than one direction, then defend your choice. Three considered ideas with a clear reason for picking one will beat a single polished idea. This is the mindset we build with our students from day one.

Know how the paper is built

CEED has two parts. Part A is a one-hour computer-based test covering visualisation, reasoning, language, and awareness of art, design and society. Part B is two hours and five questions, answered by hand: sketching, creativity, form sensitivity, visual sensitivity and problem identification. Part B carries 75% of the final score, but it is evaluated only if you clear the Part A cut-off. So Part A gets you through the door, and Part B decides the result. I urge students to practise both under time.

Sketch to communicate, not to impress

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Drawing at this level is a language. If someone can read your idea without a word of explanation, the sketch has done its job. Practise quick storyboards, labelled diagrams and clear sequences. Rendering can wait.

Make User Research a Habit

Watch how people actually use products. Note their workarounds and what they quietly put up with. Those small frustrations are where real design problems live, and Part B has a question built around exactly this skill. My advice: start the habit well before CEED preparation, ideally during B.Des.

Know your direction

Design now spans UI/UX, interaction, service, sustainable and experience design, across healthcare, education, mobility and retail. The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 places UI and UX designers among the ten fastest-growing job roles globally between 2025 and 2030. But being creative doesn’t mean you will enjoy every specialisation. Try a few, then choose.

A degree won’t make you a designer. Projects will, and so will the ideas that failed along the way. I’ve seen that students who accept this early tend to grow faster.

The author is the co-founder and CEO of Toprankers