From two terms to tackling CUET: CBSE 2022 topper’s journey to her dream college

CBSE 2022 topper Yuvakshi Vig is a happy soul after she secured admission to BA (Hons) in Applied Psychology at Delhi University’s Gargi College, her first preference. The first round of seat allocation was done on October 19 via Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).

Vig prepared for her board exams during the lockdown induced by Covid-19 and she said it was a blessing in disguise. “In Class 11 and 12, there are many distractions and I realised I can concentrate better when I am at home surrounded by my books,” she said.

Her hard work paid off and the student of Amity International School, Noida, scored 500/500 in her Class 12 board examination. Her subjects were History, Psychology, Political Science, English, and Fine Arts.

The 18-year-old said she never “really counted hours” as she put in all her efforts to prepare for the board exams. “During the day, I knew about the time periods when my concentration was at the highest and I would focus entirely on the matter at hand and then do everything else,” she said.

She was among the students who saw the Class 12 board exams being split into two terms, followed by Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admissions to central universities. Like many other students, Vig was under the assumption that admissions to DU will be based on Class 12 board results. It was only after Term 1 of Class 12 boards she was informed about CUET. “I was preparing hard for the boards, studying every day. Gradually, we came to know of the CUET exam and at that time nobody knew the pattern or anything about questions,” she said.

Vig’s preparation was entirely based on self-study and help from her teachers. She said she did not need tuition or coaching services since social science was always her core interest. “It (social science) was never a burden. I was able to manage it effectively. My teachers explained everything so well from the beginning that everything was clear. They helped me clear all my doubts whenever I had them. They are very enthusiastic teachers,” she said.

Like everybody else in the country, Vig’s social life was also hampered due to the lockdown. While being at home helped her concentrate better, extended periods of isolation affected her studies. “It has its pros and cons. There were days when I had been inside for very long, and I could not really concentrate because there was no change in the environment. It led to distractions,” she said.

She said she chose Applied Psychology over Psychology Honours as she finds it more appealing for its practical-based coursework. “I plan to go long way in Psychology since it is very academic and research-based. I like to study and research, and I would like to go for post-graduation after DU and explore all the fields academically and choose my career,” she said.