From this year, CBSE plans to substitute ‘fail’ and ‘compartmental’

CBSE Board exam 2020: In an effort to improve the examination system, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has planned to abstain from using the words ‘failed’ and ‘compartmental’ in the mark sheets of class 10 and 12. As per the board officials, these words impact the mental health of students.

“A single examination cannot decide the fate of a student and no one should be declared ‘failed’ as it has a negative impact on mental health and may lead to depression,” controller Sanyam Bharadwaj commented.

The board has set up a committee under Bharadwaj who will suggest using better terms. “The committee will ask suggestions from school principals and educationists across the country. Following the feedback, we will recommend words which have a certain positive connotations,” he stated.

While the CBSE is planning not to use ‘fail’ and ‘compartment’ from this year, it however, depends on the recommendations from the board. From next year, the board’s mark sheets will not carry these words, the board controller mentioned.

This year, a total of 30,96,771 students are appearing for CBSE class 10, 12 exams. Last year, the number was over 31.14 lakh. The board exams for class 10 will be held from February 15 to March 20 and for class 12, the same will be held from March 30.

