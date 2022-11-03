Exploring city to joining drama or cricket clubs — first year students share plans as colleges open after two years

It is after two-long pandemic years that full-fledged classes will commence in universities. Most of these students have attended their class 11 and 12 classes online. The first year students tells indianexpress.com how are they adapting to their new college life, what do they know about hostels and other than academics, what all are they planning to do.

Sadhika Singh- IIT Hyderabad

I decided long back that I want to pursue Mechanical Engineering (ME), but getting to study my chosen course in an IIT is more than I expected. There is so much to explore and learn, making me nervous and excited at the same time. I am planning to apply to student exchange programmes, and pursue master’s from abroad. Many people want to switch to CS from ME but I wanted to study core mechanical. I also want to join the motor racing club and be in the F1 team.

In our class, the gender ratio is quite poor as there are 48 boys and 12 girls. Our seniors have told us that the ratio has improved due to the girls reservation.

The campus is serene, however since IIT-Hyderabad is a relatively new, the buildings are still under construction. A majority of students are from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and they converse in Telugu. I was nervous in the beginning since I haven’t gone to school at all in the last two years and I am a bit sceptical about my communication skills. But, it is the same for everybody so all of us have a common ground.

We have a common dining hall here for all the students, Bachelor’s, Master’s, PhD everyone, it is not something you find in other IITs.

Kshitij Sharma- IIT BHU

I am thrilled that I am going to the college. Since I missed attending the school for two years, I was praying to god that pandemic should not affect my higher education. Though the fear of COVID-19 still lingers on, I am glad we are attending physical classes. This is the first time I am staying far from home, but I am sure I will make friends here.

I am looking forward to joining the clubs in college. I play piano so I will join the music club. Chess club is also interesting. I also plan to explore ghats at Benaras. My seniors have suggested some good places to eat. I am confident that at the end of four years I will acquire new skills and learn more about life.

Adnan- Zakir Hussain College, Delhi University

Delhi University was my dream and seeing it coming through is so exciting. I have got Economics+ Human Resource Management in Zakir Hussain College in the second seat allocation list

I want to experience it all — going out with friends, exploring the city, college romance, living on my own, learning life skills, everything. As I am from Lucknow, this is the first time I will be staying away from home in a big city. One of the reasons to pick DU over other varsities was my love for dramas. I plan to join theatre as I enjoy acting and screenwriting. I have heard that great artists have passed out from the DU.

Siddharth Singh Rajput- Shivaji College, Delhi University

I was apprehensive whether the classes will be offline or online. A seat in a Delhi University college has been a dream and I was worked hard to achieve it. I am glad that I got the course I wanted (History). I am a little nervous and hope that there is no trouble like ragging. Other than that I plan to join the cricket club.

Garvit Khare- NIT Silchar

It feels good to be selected in such a prestigious institute. I have bagged a seat in BTech in Electronics and Communication. I was getting a seat in the IITs but chose NIT as I preferred the course over college. I am interested in literature and coding as well.

I am a bit nervous as it is after a long time we will be attending classes. While the classes will begin from November 11, I came in early for hostel accommodation. While I have already started missing home, especially food, however am glad that few of my friends are also going to join the same college.

Shipra Gautam- Miranda House, Delhi University

The first day of college was nice. We attended the department and college orientation where we were introduced to our principal and other faculty members. We received a grand welcome in college and the faculty was warm and helpful. Miranda’s heritage building has an old world charm, especially the stone-walled balconies and spacious corridors. The college campus is beautiful and aesthetically pleasing.

Being out of home for the first time, I am a little apprehensive as to how I will manage in a big city like this. But I am sure I will grow here as an individual. My aim is to become an IAS officer and I also plan to do my master’s from abroad. I have so much about the college festivals and Miranda House has one of the best in the campus. I plan to join the dance club and participate in it.