From study of Ramayana to home décor: Unique online courses to make stay-at-home Diwali shine brighter

Courses to help you make Diwali shine brighter despite pandemic (Express Photo by Pavan khengre/Representational)

Diwali is just around the corner and there is a lot to do. From decorating homes to making mithais, the pandemic is making Diwali different this year. While some are stuck at home, others are living far away from family. If you are also juggling between work and have a lot of festive preparation to do, here is a list of courses that can help you get a festive feel.

Unraveling mysteries of Ramayana: Core of Diwali is based on the Hindu scripture of Ramayana. If you want to know or teach your kids more about the epic Udemy has a course for you. It starts by giving a summary of the Hindu epic and talks about the location of Lanka and beliefs associated with the scripture. Learners can understand Hinduism and its origin and know the timelines of Ramayana and its location. Those who complete it will get a certificate of completion, one-hour on-demand video, practice test, access on mobile and TV. It is offered at a cost of Rs 420.

Interior Design Basics – simple steps to your perfect space: Since most of us are confined to homes due to the pandemic, this Diwali, it’s time to move over the annual deep cleaning and give the house a facelift. Online course taught by Lauren Cox — an interior designer based in Denver offered via http://www.skillshare.com is one among many available to educate interior designing to beginners. The course aims to teach learners the four principles used by interior designers to create beautiful spaces. By end of the course, it is aimed that a learner would be able to identify personal design styles and curate a colour palette and a sense of rhythm and balance.

Rangoli: Rangoli making is one of the traditional Indian art forms not only limited to Diwali. In many Indian households drawing a rangoli means festivity. If you want to learn about art, there are many Youtube videos available. If you want to dig deep into the history of it and know how to develop new designs on your own, Udemy is offering a course for Rs 420. It comes with 2.5 hours of on-demand video content, 9 articles, one downloadable recourse, certificate on completion, access to content for a life-time on mobile, TV etc.

Diwali sweets: Diwali is also synonymous with sweets and lights. Since the pandemic, people are avoiding eating from outside vendors due to health and safety concerns as well as to avoid overcrowding at shops. Udemy offers a course that can make help one learn various Indian dishes ranging from halwa to barfi, peda to ladoos. The course costs Rs 420 and includes a 39-minute on-demand video, a certificate, and lifetime access to the content.

Essay writing/ academic writing: With Diwali also comes the task of writing essays or speeches for school kids. This task often ends up with parents. However, if you want your child to master the art of essay or any form of academic writing, Coursera has got you covered with a series of courses. Top courses for school kids can include ‘Academic English: Writing specialization’. It is a beginner level course. It spans around six months and is offered in English. The second course in the series is getting started with essay writing. The courses are offered by the UCI division of continuing education.

