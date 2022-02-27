From SC’s verdict on offline board exams to Indian students in Ukraine: Top education news this week

Results of ICAI CA intermediate exam, CS professional, executive exams and round 2 seat allotment for NEET-UG 2021 counselling, Delhi schools reopening for offline classes, several state boards issuing notifications about exams, admit cards and offline conduct, Indian students stuck in Ukraine-Russia war, SC’s decision on conducting offline board exams for class 10, 12, and more — here is all that happened this week:

ICAI CA intermediate exam results were declared on February 26, 2022, in which Kinjal Ajmera secured all India rank 1 by securing 86.25 per cent. A native of Kolkata, West Bengal, Kinjal seeks inspiration from her father Jitesh Ajmera, who too is a Chartered Accountant. She is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) from St Xavier’s College, Kolkata. “While growing up, I idealised my father and his passion for his profession. At a very young age, I had decided to follow in his footsteps and pursue chartered accountancy,” the topper shared.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) also declared the Company Secretary (CS) results 2021 for the CS professional, executive exams on February 25, 2022. No physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued. Next exams for the executive programme and professional programme will be held from June 1 to June 10, 2022, for which online examination enrollment form, together with the requisite examination fee shall be submitted from February 26, 2022, as per ICSI’s official notification.

In the medical stream, the result for round 2 seat allotment for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2021 counselling was released on February 26, 2022. Authorities advised candidates to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of the final result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website, the notice added. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on February 26, 2022, announced that the deadline for round 2 reporting of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2021 counselling has been extended till February 27, 3 pm.

As Covid cases around the whole country are decreasing and schools are slowly reopening, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided to discontinue online classes for students in Delhi schools from April 1. The schools will only conduct physical classes for all students. Schools across Delhi reopened for senior students after more than a month on February 8, but the continuation of the ‘hybrid mode’ means that bus services and mid-day meals are not yet back.

Dismissing a plea to cancel board examinations for classes 10 and 12 via physical mode, the Supreme Court said Wednesday that such petitions only give “false hopes” to students preparing for exams and create “more confusion”. Justice Maheshwari too said, “this creates false hope and confusion”. The bench stopped short of imposing any cost on the petitioners.

Several state boards such as Jharkhand (JAC), Himachal Pradesh (HPBOSE), Gujarat (GSHSEB) have issued notifications about exams, admit cards and offline conduct. The HSC exams in the Maharashtra board (MSBSHSE) have also been postponed after question papers were destroyed in a fire when the truck transporting the documents caught fire.

Meanwhile, after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a “special military operation” against Ukraine on Thursday morning, thousands of international students including Indians are stranded in the eastern European country as it closed its airspace for civilian flights because of high risk to safety. Indian students, stuck in Ukraine, have been hiding for safety in underground bunkers in the basements of apartments, metro stations and university hostels. Some students have, now, also been brought back to India under Operation Ganga.