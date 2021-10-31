From SC’s decision on NEET result to four-year teacher training programme: Here are this week’s top education news

From decision on the most coveted medical entrance exam to Delhi University’s undergraduate admissions and new courses, Here is a summary of what all happened this week:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to announce the results of the NEET-UG 2021 exam. The Supreme Court stayed the Bombay High Court’s recent order asking the NTA not to declare the NEET results and conduct re-examination for two aspirants whose question papers and OMR sheets had got mixed up at a centre in Maharashtra. The exam was conducted on September 12 and over 16 lakh students appeared in the medical entrance test.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) notified the dual-major holistic bachelor’s degree offering BA-BEd, BSc-BEd and BCom-BEd. It will be offered in pilot mode initially in about 50 selected multidisciplinary institutions across the country. The integrated teacher education programme (ITEP) will be available for all students who choose teaching as a profession after secondary by choice. The commencement of the four-year ITEP will be from the academic session 2022-23

The University of Delhi (DU) on October 31 released the fourth cut-off list for admissions to UG courses. Over 60,000 students had secured admissions in various undergraduate courses of the Delhi University under the three cut-off lists, according to official data. The Delhi University has received nearly 1.70 lakh applications till now.

This week, DU also released the first cut-off list for admission to Non-collegiate women’s education board (NCWEB) colleges and courses. Candidates can seek admissions to BA and BCom courses under the first list. The admissions against this list will begin from 10 am on November 1, 2 and November 5 till 5 pm at respective teaching centres, as per the official notice by the varsity.

The United States of America (USA) said that it will give preference to student visas as the country forecast heavy surge in the application of the authorisation with the lifting of travel curbs for vaccinated travellers, a diplomat of the country said here on Wednesday. The US government has already announced the lifting of the severe travel restrictions on China, India and much of Europe effective from November 8. The US travel restrictions were first imposed in early 2020 to check the spread of COVID-19.

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) launched many new BTech programmes this academic year. The admissions will be done on the basis of JEE Advanced scores. IIT Hyderabad will offer three new BTech programmes in Biotechnology & Bioinformatics, Computational Engineering & Industrial Chemistry from this year onwards. All three BTech programmes have a capacity of 10 seats each for this year.

Similarly, IIT Guwahati and IIT Patna have recently launched BTech in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. IIT Kanpur has also launched a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Data Science and Statistics.