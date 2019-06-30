From remote Rajasthan village, a NEET success story

NEET 2019: It was sometime in 2012 when Jodharam Patel’s father asked him to take up a manual labour job in Mumbai after he fared poorly in his Class 10 examination. But his elder brother, Mevaram Patel, and his school principal motivated him to study hard.

Advertising

“Again, after I scored poor marks in plus two (60 per cent), the sound of failure surrounded me. People asked me to take small jobs or help my family in farming. But I want to be a doctor, and I tried hard for five years to get a good rank in NEET examination,” said Jodhaaram Patel.

This year, Jodhaaram cracked the NEET examination by securing an all-India rank of 3,886. “I am the first one from my village to crack the NEET examination. The last one who became a doctor from this village was in 2004,” said Jodharam Patel.

He also managed to get 5,391 rank in the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) examination. Now, Patel hopes to get admission in Jodhpur Sampurnanand Medical College through his NEET ranking as he isn’t getting any college of his choice through AIIMS.

Advertising

After completing his MBBS, Patel wants to help meritorious students in his village like Anand Kumar of Super 30. “Like Anand Kumar, I want to teach the poor meritorious students so that they can also shine with others with a good career,” said Jodharam.

READ | NEET results 2019: Could not clear exam? Here is the list of alternative courses in medicine to pursue

VIDEO | Course Vs College: What matters most?

Patel’s village, Dedawas ka goliya, is over 200 km from Jodhpur and had no electricity till 2010. “The condition in my village was not favourable for education. So I did my schooling from Jodhpur K. R. Public senior secondary school, where the principal Kuparamji motivated me not to leave study after Class 10.”

Read| NEET counseeling result on July 1: Check schedule thereafter

He also credited his success to Allen Institute in Kota, which he joined in 2018 for NEET coaching. “The study method was very systematic and technical and it helped me to improve my rank. The regular classes in Allen institute helped me to prepare for the NEET examination,” he said.

Read| NEET 2019 AIR 2 believes AIIMS MBBS exam more challenging, wants to pursue research

On the recent week-long protest by doctors in West Bengal against violence by patients, he said: “It is very disturbing to feel the way doctors were harassed and beaten. I have huge respect for this profession, and the present condition will not deter me to become a doctor.”