From next year, single exit exam for undergraduate medical students

The National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill had proposed a single exit exam – the final MBBS exam, which will work as a licentiate examination, a screening test for foreign medical graduates, and an entrance test for admission in postgraduate programmes

State governments likely to fix fees of each college for 50 per cent seats. (Representational image)

From next year, there will be a single exit examination for undergraduate medical students. On October 14, members of National Medical Commission will be chosen by draw of lots from the medical advisory council, said Additional Secretary Arun Singhal, Health Ministry.

He further said the guidelines will probably direct the state governments to fix fees of each college for 50 per cent seats.

In August, Rajya Sabha passed the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill that seeks to overhaul the medical education regulation infrastructure. It has proposed a single exit exam – the final MBBS exam, which will work as a licentiate examination, a screening test for foreign medical graduates, and an entrance test for admission in postgraduate programmes. It also provides for just one medical entrance test across the country.

At present, the students who wish to secure a seat in postgraduate medical colleges in India have to qualify the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET).

