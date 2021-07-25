From JEE Main 2021, new NEET centres to state board results and CBSE’s revised syllabus: Top education news this week

NEET-PG 2021 exam will be conducted on September 11 whereas, NEET-SS 2021 exam will be held on November 13 and 14. File.

Several state boards announced the results of classes 10 and 12, CBSE released a rationalised syllabus for board exams 2022 and new foreign exam centres have been set up for NEET-UG 2021. NTA is conducting the third session of JEE Main 2021 in July and the first exam was held on July 20. Here is a summary of what all happened this week:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced that CA aspirants in some cities of Maharashtra will be allowed to appear for exams at a later date. The announcement has come after students were unable to appear for the exam schedule on July 24 due to weather conditions.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the third i.e April session of JEE Main 2021. JEE Main 3rd session is being conducted by NTA on July 20, 22, 25, and 27.

The Ministry of Education announced that an exam centre has been set up in Dubai for the medical entrance test NEET 2021 scheduled to be held on September 12. This is the first time the NEET exam will be held in Dubai. The Education Ministry had earlier set up an exam centre in Kuwait for the Indian student community staying in the country, which is also a first.

The application process for NEET-UG started on July 13. The number of exam centres for NEET 2021 was increased from 155 to 198 to follow Covid-related health protocols and ensure the safety of candidates.

The National board of examination (NBE) in medical sciences have also released a tentative exam calendar for various medical entrance examinations. As per the notification, NEET-PG 2021 exam will be conducted on September 11 whereas, NEET-SS 2021 exam will be held on November 13 and 14.

In a first, the central government approved the establishment of a central university in Ladakh at a cost of Rs 750 crore, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur informed.

The new institution, he said, will correct regional imbalances and improve the quality of higher education in the Union Territory since both Jammu and Kashmir have one central university each. The jurisdiction of this university will cover the regions of Leh and Kargil. The Education Ministry is expected to bring two amendments to the Central Universities Act, 2009 for this purpose.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday released the revised term-wise syllabus for class 9-12. The term-wise syllabus would be applicable from this academic session onwards. The detailed curriculum for all the subjects is available on the official website — cbseacademic.nic.in.

The board has earlier announced a new plan for class 10 and 12 board exams for the academic year 2021-2022. Instead of one board exam at the end of the year, the academic session has been bifurcated into two terms, with the Board conducting exams at the end of each.

The Himachal Pradesh government has allowed the opening of schools for Classes 10 to 12 from August 2. Students of Classes 5 and 8 may also visit schools to clear their doubts about topics. Schools in Andhra Pradesh will open for the 2021-22 session on August 16.

The Rajasthan government also announced that the decision to start regular classes in higher education institutions in the state will be taken after 15 days. It also said the approval to start classes in educational institutions related to elementary and secondary education will be taken from the central government before reopening the institutions closed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Haryana, Telangana, Gujarat, Punjab, and others have allowed physical classes in the schools following strict Covid-19 protocols.

Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal released class 12 results this week. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the ISC, ICSE results on July 25.

A total of 94,011candidates appeared for ISC Class 12 this year. Of out which, 50,459 are boys 43,552 are girls. The pass percentage for CISCE ISC 12th this year is 99.76 per cent. Girls have achieved a pass percentage of 99.86 per cent while boys have achieved a pass percentage of 99.66 per cent.

A total of 219,499 candidates appeared for the ICSE board exams. Of which, 118,846 are boys and 100,653 are girls. 99.98% candidates clear CISCE ICSE Class10th this year. Both girls and boys have achieved a pass percentage of 99.98 per cent.