From Miss India finalist to graphologist – meet the new batch at IIM-Ahmedabad

While most of the IIMs boast of being more diverse than a couple of years ago, the leading B-School Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad has gone beyond the engineering, humanities, and business streams. From a former Miss India contestant, athlete to a graphologist, candidates from diverse backgrounds have joined the institute.

Earlier, engineering graduates dominthe B-school cohorts. This year, IIM-A too has 75.90 per cent of its students from non-engineers backgrounds. This is a rise from 73.97 per cent in 2019, as reported by indianexpress.com earlier. Here is a look at some of the unique students getting into the institute this year –

Lawyer cum model: Adya Niraj

After working as a model for years, being in top-21 finalists of Femina Miss India 2016, Adya Niraj pursued law. She completed her LLB with international law honours from the National University of Study and Research in Law (NUSRL), Ranchi. She now aims to work as a consultant and has joined IIM-A after clearing CAT.

Aayush Redij – From media to marketing

Being actively working from the age of 16, Aayush Redij joined a media organisation at age of 18 as an intern. Thereafter he has worked with many big media houses only to realise that his real passion is in marketing. He wants to bring a change in the branding verticle. He is also a certified scuba driver.

Palak Mishra- Social Worker, Political Science Graduate

A Political Science Graduate from Banaras Hindu University, Palak was a core-member of an NGO working towards child education and health. She helped initiate the concept of smart class in two villages and also working towards establishing a library for the village kids. For the next two years, she wants to focus on peer-to-peer learning to get a deeper insight of management at IIM-A.

Anushree Naik – CA, Graphologist

A Chartered Accountant, who has also cleared her CS Executive, Anushree never wanted to restrict herself only to primary accounting and auditing responsibilities. She is a certified graphologist and an examiner at the Institute of Graphological Research. A lifestyle blogger on self-enhancement and career guidance, she has also been the delegate to the German Exchange Program organised by Ferdinand Porsche Gymnasium Zuffenhausen, Stuttgart.

Swimmer and energy engineer – Tanishq

A chemical engineer from NITK Suratkhal with a work experience of three year in the energy sector, he aims to work with organisation with similar focus. Tanishq is also a national level swimmer, who has been passionate about it since childhood. He won two medals in the Under 16 and Under 19 categories at the national level and led division team in the Maharashtra State Waterpolo Championship. Recently completed a few half marathons and finished top 50 in an International Marathon. Postgraduation from IIM-Ahmedabad, his final goal is to transform the energy sector to create a net-zero carbon emission world to achieve the Paris Accord goal.

