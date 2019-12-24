From promoting sports to creating smart classes, meet ICT awardee teachers

A still from ICT awards A still from ICT awards

Minister of State for Human Resource Development Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre conferred National ICT Awards to 43 school-teachers across the country for using Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) tools to raise quality of education.

Each prize winner, who becomes part of a community of resource persons, will be awarded a laptop, silver medal, ICT kit and commendation certificate. Here is a list of top awardees and their inspiring journeys:

A teacher who created an analogue TV and projector

Pramod Kumar from Haryana set up a smart class by creating an analogue television and projector. These devices do not require any electricity/battery and can be used offline too. He has developed the Mid Day Meal (MDM) mobile app for Haryana school-teachers. He has also worked in the field of Virtual Reality (VR) by developing a smart and low-cost solution of VR headsets that are being utilised in African and Asian schools. His efforts have also resulted in the initiation of quiz clubs in government schools of Haryana.

Using tech to encourage girls in sports

Barinder Singh, from Punjab’s Gurdaspur, was a teacher in Government Girls’ School. He used technology to train females in sport, using technology and fought mentality as well. He first set-up a sports digital training lab in 2013 and started by showing videos, presentations, e-content of sports. Later, he moved indoor sports digital training outdoors, where he successfully set up a digital device. Here, players could view the e-content and do parallel practice on the grounds. After this, players won many trophies and medals up to state-level and played national-level school games as well.

Mobile-based projector for low-infrastructure

Mohd. Shahid Ansari, a mathematics teacher in Madhya Pradesh’s government school, has created a Three in One Mobile Projector, which works through electricity and solar power. He also has a YouTube channel named Maths with Shahid Ansari and is an active member in the panel of State Resource Person of Mathematics.

Games to learn tough concepts

Baldevpari Javerpari Pari from Gujarat created a website consisting of educational material in the form of a quiz for classes 5 to 10. More than one crore people have visited his site. He has given training to over 2,000 teachers for the implementation of innovative ideas to create interest among students in mainstream education.

Making administration easy

Lovkesh Singh Vermani from CISCE-affiliated school in Punjab’s Nabha has developed report card and visitor record management software. He is working as cyberlaw consultant to control internet activities. He has also introduced automation and robotics in his teaching pedagogy. He has developed his own online learning contents for students and is runs the website myfirstknowledge.com. He delivers knowledge to students and teachers on 3-D technology, Virtual Reality, Online Learning, e-Waste Management, etc.

