From JEE 2021 to CBSE board exams: Education Minister to answer queries

Due to the pandemic, lakhs of students appearing for class 10 and 12 board exams as well as competitive entrance exams are confused about how and when these tests will be conducted. Therefore, the Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will hold a live interaction to answer these queries.

The official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Education has asked students, parents, teachers, and other stakeholders to write their queries to them over the social media platform by using the hashtag – #EducationMinisterGoesLive. The queries raised by them will be answered over a live interaction by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. The date of the interaction is not yet declared.

“You might have a lot of concerns & suggestions regarding upcoming competitive & various board exams. Share them with us using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. Union Education Minister @DrRPNishank will be going LIVE soon to interact with you (sic),” the tweet read.

It was also decided that @DG_NTA will come out with the syllabus for competitive exams after assessment of the existing scenario in various boards. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) November 26, 2020

In the previous academic year too, the minister had held several live interactions to make major announcements regarding the dates of the competitive exams as well as board exams related announcements. This academic year, the schools have been shut and classes are being held digitally. Various state and two central boards — CBSE and CISCE — have reduced their syllabus. While many state boards have also postponed their exams, the central boards are yet to announce the dates.

For JEE and NEET 2021, students are concerned about when the exams will be held, whether or not there will be two attempts for JEE, and if the exam pattern or syllabus will see any relaxations because of the pandemic. The National Testing Agency (NTA) holds both these exams and is yet to make any official announcement.

