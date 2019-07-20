From Hindu to LSR, BCom to English, seats available at DU after 5th cutoff as cancellations rise

DU admissions 2019: A number of seats at top colleges and courses have become available at the University of Delhi (DU) after several students cancelled or transferred their seats after the declaration of the fifth cut-off list. The fifth cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses at the University of Delhi (DU) was released on Friday – July 19 at du.ac.in.

Students can have a look at the list of options available to them. This would help them make a better choice. The admission process including document verification as well as fee payment will be conducted from July 20 to 23, 2019. As of now, there is no notice of any further cut-off list for UG admissions, last year there were a total of 10 cut-off lists.

BCom (H)

Aditi Mahavidyalaya – 87%

Aryabhatta College – 94%

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College – 95%

College of Vocational Studies – 94.50%

Daulat Ram College – 96%

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College – 93%

Delhi College of Arts and Commerce – 95.50%

Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College – 91.25%

Dyal Singh College – 94.25%

Gargi College – 95.75%

Keshav Mahavidyalaya – 94.50%

Lady Sri Ram college – 97.50%

Hans Raj College – 97.25%

Hindu College – 97.50%

Maharaja Agrasen College – 93.75%

Kamla Nehru – 95%

Maitrey College – 94.75%

Motilal Nehru College – 94.25%

PGDAV College (evening) – 91%

Rajdhani College – 94%

Satyawati College – 93.25%

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College – 95.5%

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening)- 94.25%

Shyam Lal College (Evening) – 89.25%

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) – 91.50%

Sri Aurobindo College – 93.50%

Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College – 93%

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College – 95.75%

Swami Shardhanand College – 89%

BA (H) Journalism

Delhi College of Arts and Commerce – 95.50%

Maharaja Agrasen College – 92.50%

BA (H) Psychology

Aryabhatta College – 94.50%

Keshav Mahavidyalaya – 94.75

Mata Sundri College for Women – 94.25

BA (H) Philosophy

Dyal Singh College – 84.50%

Indraprastha College for Women (W) – 89.75%

Janki Devi Memorial College (W) – 83%

Zakir Husain Delhi College – 82%

BA (H) English

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College – 94%

Delhi College of Arts and Commerce – 94.25%

Deshbandhu College – 88%

Gargi College – 95.25%

Indraprastha College for Women (W) – 95%

Kamala Nehru College (W) – 94.50%

Kirori Mal College – 96%

Lakshmibai College (W) – 88.75%

Maharaja Agrasen College – 90.75%

Motilal Nehru College – 92%

Motilal Nehru College (evening) – 89%

PGDAV College – 90.50%

Rajdhani College – 90%

Ram Lal Anand College – 91.25%

Satyawati College – 90.50%

Shivaji College – 91.50%

Shyam Lal College – 88.25%

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) – 90%

Sri Aurbindo College – 90.50%

Sri Aurbindo Colege (evening) – 86%

Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College – 90%

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College – 94%

Swami Shardhanand College – 86.25%

Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) – 87.50%

For those who could not make it to the cut-off, there is still an opportunity to get admission based on their entrance exam marks or DU entrance test (DUET) score. The seat allotment for undergraduate courses based on DUET result will begin from Monday (July 21), as per the official notice.