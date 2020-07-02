From final year exams to reopening of colleges: Here’s what to expect from UGC’s new guidelines

UGC has revised its instructions released earlier. (Representational image) UGC has revised its instructions released earlier. (Representational image)

UGC Guidelines for University Exams 2020: There is a lot of buzz on the revised guidelines of UGC after the Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal aksed the Council to revisit the guidelines it had issued earlier. The question on everyone’s minds is, what can one expect from the UGC announcement?

First, the UGC had decided that universities should go ahead with final year exams while first-year students can be promoted based on internal assessment and the second year based on internal as well as last year’s assessment score. This, however, came a month before and the coronavirus cases were expected to lessen by July, which did not happen. Now, besides students and parents who are protesting against holding of exams, several state governments have also decided against it.

Thus, the first thing expected from these guidelines is a uniform decision on final year assessment.

In the guidelines issued earlier, UGC had also shared a rough draft of how universities and colleges will work once they reopen. The colleges were expected to reopen from September for the new batch and from August, the students were to start getting enrolled. A change can be expected in this too. Especially when the entrance exams and the college admission process is deferred across the country, guidelines on admission processes is also expected from UGC.

UGC, in earlier guidelines, had also suggested colleges and universities to continue with the online education even after the situation improved and impart at least 25 per cent of the syllabus online. Further, it asked colleges to train its teachers in information communication technology and help them access digital teaching tools. Many educationists had lauded this move and said that it would prepare Indian higher education institutes for the future. It is likely that guidelines on online education can be released by the commission.

The final decision is likely to be announced soon.

