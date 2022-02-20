From NEET MDS 2022 exam getting rescheduled to DU reopening: Top education news this week

Some major results were announced this week and the suspense over several results continued to build up. While schools and educational institutes across the country raced towards reopening, University of Delhi, too, reopened for physical classes after two long years. Some interesting new courses and policies were launched by educational institutes throughout the country. Here is all that happened this week:

J&K Board of School Education declared the class 10 result for schools in its Jammu division on February 20, with girl students outshining boys by scoring a higher pass percentage of 72.70 per cent, officials said. Among the government schools, schools in the Doda district secured the highest, district-wise pass percentage with 76.42 per cent of their students clearing their examinations, they said. Among private schools, those in Poonch district registered the highest pass percentage with 97.40 per cent of their students clearing the examination, they added.

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) also declared the results for class 10 regular exams for the Kashmir division. ​​The results for class 10 are available in the form of a scorecard and will contain the candidates’ personal details, roll number, marks obtained, total marks, and qualifying status. The original mark sheets of JKBOSE will be available in the respective schools.

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has rescheduled the exam date for NEET MDS 2022. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on March 6. The revised date for the exam will be announced soon. Candidates can read the official notice on the website – natboard.edu.in. In addition to this, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has further decided to extend the cut-off date for completion of internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-MDS 2022 to July 31, 2022. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) also released the provisional result for round-2 of NEET PG counselling 2021 for MD/MS/DIPLOMA/DNB courses.

Colleges in Delhi University reopened this week after being shut for almost two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with students saying that they are excited to be back on campus. Delhi University colleges were closed in March 2020 following the outbreak of the coronavirus infection.

MoE approved a new scheme “New India Literacy Programme” for the next five years to cover all the aspects of adult education to align with the new National Education Policy (NEP). The ministry has also decided to use “Education For All” instead of “Adult Education” as the previous term did not appropriately represent all non-literates in the 15 years and above age group.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has launched an Advanced Programme in Strategic Project Management (APSPM) with Eruditus. It is a nine-months long course with the aim to equip mid and senior executives with the ability to plan and effectively manage projects in their organisation. It is scheduled to begin from April 2022.

IIT-Guwahati introduced master’s in Liberal Arts that will offer opportunities for interested learners to engage with digital technology and methodology, think critically about technological paradigms, and apply digital tools in critical humanities research in praxis-based projects.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) launched online certificate programmes in Spanish and French, and certificate programme in Food and Nutrition this week. Interested candidates can visit the official IGNOU website — ignouiop.samarth.edu.in — to apply for this course.

Meanwhile, Assam Governor has launched ‘Bodoland super 50 mission’ to train youth for competitive examinations. This will provide 11 months of high-quality free residential coaching and mentorship programme to students from BTR who aspired for admissions into IITs, NITs and top engineering institutes.

With the aim of helping children, ‘Happiness zones’ have been introduced in Jammu government schools this week. These have been established with the aim to provide psychological support to children. These happiness zones will be established in more than 1,000 government schools in Jammu.